Eye on BMC polls, Maharashtra Cabinet approves additional corporators

In the run-up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections slated for early 2022, the Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved an increase in the number of corporators to 236 from the present 227. The cabinet gave its nod in view of 3.87 per cent increase in the population in BMC’s jurisdiction and fast growing urbanisation.

The decision has also been taken to give more representation to the elected representatives as the number of corporators was fixed at 227 as per the 2001 census and was not revised after the 2011 census. The cabinet’s decision was announced by urban development Minister Eknath Shinde. Today’s decision is important especially when the Shiv Sena is resolute in retaining its supremacy as India’s richest civic body, either going solo or with new partners, the NCP and Congress. On the other hand, the Sena’s estranged ally BJP has announced its Mission 2022 to defeat the former and elect its mayor.

As far as the Shiv Sena is concerned, the party has already launched poll preparations by updating the voters’ list and reaching out through its network of shakhas. Besides, the party has been organising agitations against the BJP-led government’s policies, including hike in fuel and gas prices. Further, as per Thackeray’s announcement at the Dussehra rally, the Shiv Sena is not just focusing on consolidating its ‘Marathi Manoos’ vote bank but also Hindus comprising the nonMarathi speaking to take on the BJP.

The Sena is open for an alliance with the NCP and Congress, but the three parties, which are sharing power in the state, have yet to take a call with a common goal of keeping the BJP out of power. The Shiv Sena plans to project Mumbai’s development, apart from Hindutva as a major poll plank.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 09:02 AM IST