BMC Plants 7,662 Saplings Around Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground To Create Green Buffer Zone |

Mumbai: The BMC has so far planted as many as 7,662 saplings around the Kanjurmarg dumping ground to create a green buffer zone around the dump yard as part of the Immediate Environmental Mitigation & Odour Management Measures. It is part of phase 1 of the plantation, in which around 15,000 trees in a area of around 1 lakh sq m land will be planted. The plantation has started on June 5- World Environment Day, by the hands of mayor Ritu Tawde.

Species and Strategy

The species planted include- Neem, Bamboo, Arjun, Karanj, Gulmohar, Chinch, Jambhool, Ashoka, Wad, Peepal, Nilgiri, Chafa and others. The plantation strategy in the green buffer is- Outer zone with tall trees, Middle zone with medium height trees, inner zone with dense shrubs, and use of native species which are pollution-tolerant, low maintenance and ecological compatible in landfill areas.

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Following the Bombay High Court's slamming for inaction in addressing odour and pollution levels at the Kanjurmarg dumping ground, and lackadaisical attitude towards a serious issue affecting public health in Mumbai, in May, the BMC announced several immediate measures.

Mitigation Measures

Apart from creating a Environmental Buffer & Green Transition, the immediate mitigation measures include Scientific Odour Mitigation Strategy, Real-Time Monitoring & Response Mechanism, and Rationalisation of Processing Facilities under which the recycling facilities falling under the buffer zone will be relocated. As per High Court monitoring committee's direction the buffer zone from residential area should be atleast 500 meters, which currently is around 200 meters.

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