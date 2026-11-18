The civic body aims to make property tax payments easier while improving revenue collection through digital reminders and payment links | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 17, 2026: The BMC will soon send text messages via WhatsApp Business and Google Messages as reminders for citizens to pay their property tax on time.

The messages will also contain a payment link to facilitate instant payment, thereby increasing property tax collection. The messages will be sent to all 11,18,971 properties under the BMC.

The Tax Assessment and Collection Department of the BMC had floated a tender to appoint a contractor to implement the messaging system, and M/s Vidarbha Infotech Pvt Ltd has emerged as the lowest bidder at Rs 2.09 crore. The proposal will be tabled before the standing committee this week for approval.

Payment Reminders Through Messaging Platforms

"Once the work order is given, it will take a couple of months to implement. The messages will be sent to authorised representatives (for instance, the secretary of a housing society) or individual owners. Initially, the messages will be sent to numbers already registered, and the contractor will compile the data for the remaining," said Vishwas Shankarwar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Assessment and Collection.

BMC Collects 50% Of Annual Target

Shankarwar said that the BMC has so far collected 50% of its annual property tax target of Rs 8,200 crore. For the last financial year, the corporation surpassed its property tax collection target with an all-time high collection of Rs 7,610 crore, aided by updated assessment policies, penalty recoveries and a strong late-March collection surge. However, the corporation has crores of rupees in dues to be collected from various private and public parties.

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Property Tax Becomes Major Revenue Source

Octroi historically accounted for roughly 35% of the BMC's total annual revenue. But following the abolition of octroi in 2017 with the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax, property tax emerged as the highest source of revenue generation for the civic body.

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