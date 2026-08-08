BMC Issues 7-Day Auction Notices To Kandivali, Santacruz Property Tax Defaulters Over ₹4.7 Crore Dues | File Pic

Mumbai: The BMC has issued seven-day notices to two property tax defaulters in the western suburbs, warning that their properties will be auctioned if outstanding dues are not cleared within the deadline.

According to a public notice issued on Saturday, a 230-sq-m property on the 15th floor in Kandivali West has property tax dues of Rs 63.39 lakh, along with a Rs 4.95 lakh penalty, pending up to March 31, 2026. The second, a 1,077-sq-m commercial property in Santacruz East, has outstanding tax of Rs 1.60 crore and a penalty of Rs 2.84 crore.

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Auction Proceedings Under Municipal Act

"The owners have been given seven days to clear the dues, failing which we will proceed with auctioning the properties," said a senior civic official. Auction notices have been issued under Section 206(2) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, and properties failing to clear dues within the stipulated period, are seized and auctioned under Sections 203–206 of the Act.

The BMC surpassed its revised property tax collection target in 2025-26, collecting Rs 7,610.90 crore against a target of Rs 7,341 crore, achieving 103.68% of the goal. Property tax must be paid within 90 days of receiving the bill, failing which the BMC can initiate recovery measures, including issuing notices, disconnecting water supply, attaching properties and auctioning assets.

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