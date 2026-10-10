BMC Plans To Expand Chemotherapy, Dialysis Facilities At Cooper And HBT Trauma Care Hospitals; NICU Tender To Be Expedited |

Mumbai: Cancer patients may get better access to chemotherapy and kidney patients to dialysis at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Cooper Hospital and Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) Trauma Care Hospital, with civic officials discussing ways to expand treatment facilities and expedite the setting up of a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

BMC Health Chairman Reviews Facilities

BMC Health Committee chairman Harish Bhandirge visited both hospitals on Saturday and held meetings with doctors and medical officers to review patient services, address staff concerns and identify gaps in healthcare facilities. The discussions also covered expediting the NICU tender process to ensure timely intensive care for critically ill newborns.

Doctors raised concerns over staff shortages, particularly nurses, and called for improvements in hospital infrastructure and day-to-day operations. The quality and hygiene of food served in hospital canteens also came up for discussion, along with simplifying birth and death registration procedures.

Disability Certificates, Communication Discussed

The meeting also addressed difficulties faced by citizens in obtaining disability certificates. A proposal to organise communication skills workshops for hospital staff was discussed to improve interactions between healthcare workers, patients and their relatives.

Read Also AYUSH Ministry To Host Online Lecture On Mental Health, Yoga And Natural Diet On October 12

During the meeting, the effective implementation of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, which helps protect against cervical cancer, was also discussed.

Bhandirge assured doctors that efforts would be made to address priority concerns and improve facilities. He emphasised that providing better treatment to patients requires equipping doctors and medical staff with the necessary infrastructure and support.

The meeting was attended by corporators Deepak Kotekar and Anjali Samant, Director of Medical Education and Major Hospitals Dr Shailesh Mohite, Cooper and HBT Trauma Care Hospital Dean Dr Chhaya Shinde, department heads and other officials.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/