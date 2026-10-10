AYUSH Ministry To Host Online Lecture On Mental Health, Yoga And Natural Diet On October 12

Ravi Dixit, Director of Yogic Gurukul, will deliver an online lecture on mental health, yoga and natural diet as part of the countdown to National Naturopathy Day 2026 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 10, 2026: Mumbai-based Ravi Dixit, Director of Yogic Gurukul, will deliver an online lecture on mental health, yoga and natural diet on October 12 as part of the countdown to the 9th National Naturopathy Day 2026.

The programme is being organised by the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India.

Focus on mental well-being and healthy living

The lecture will focus on the importance of mental well-being, yoga and healthy dietary practices in promoting a natural and healthy lifestyle. The initiative aims to raise awareness about naturopathy and encourage people to incorporate yoga and natural foods into their daily routines.

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National Naturopathy Day observance

The Ministry of AYUSH observes National Naturopathy Day on November 18 every year, a practice that began in 2018. The day highlights the role of naturopathy in promoting health and well-being through natural approaches and lifestyle changes.

Previous celebrations have included conferences and discussions on healthy ageing, yoga and the management of non-communicable diseases.

The online session will be held from 2 pm to 3 pm on October 12.

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