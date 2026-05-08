 BMC Officer Booked For Alleged Molestation Of Woman Employee Inside Civic Headquarters
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BMC Officer Booked For Alleged Molestation Of Woman Employee Inside Civic Headquarters

An FIR has been registered against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officer Irfan at Azad Maidan Police Station over allegations of molestation and harassment by a woman employee. Police said the complainant accused him of misbehaviour inside BMC headquarters while meeting him for official work. The civic body has ordered an internal inquiry into the matter, officials said.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, May 08, 2026, 01:07 AM IST
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BMC Officer Booked For Alleged Molestation Of Woman Employee Inside Civic Headquarters |

Mumbai: A case of alleged molestation has been registered against a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officer after a woman employee accused him of misbehaving with her inside the BMC headquarters.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, Azad Maidan Police Station has registered an FIR against BMC officer Irfan under Sections 78 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated further investigation.

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According to police officials, the accused officer has been issued a notice and called for questioning in connection with the case. The complainant, who is also a BMC employee, alleged that she had gone to meet the officer for official work when he allegedly misused his position and behaved inappropriately with her. She further claimed that the officer used to follow and harass her repeatedly.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration has also taken serious note of the allegations and ordered an internal inquiry into the matter.

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