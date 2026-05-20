 BMC Makes GeM Portal Mandatory For All Procurement Of Goods And Services Across Departments
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BMC Makes GeM Portal Mandatory For All Procurement Of Goods And Services Across Departments

Following a circular by the Central Procurement Department, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made use of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal compulsory for all purchases of goods and services, removing the earlier ₹5 lakh limit. Officials said all procurement must now follow GeM 4.0 rules, including direct buys up to ₹50,000, bidding norms, and separate EMD collection.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, 11:38 PM IST
BMC Makes GeM Portal Mandatory For All Procurement Of Goods And Services Across Departments
BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The use of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal has now been made mandatory for the purchase of all types of goods and services within the BMC. The Central Procurement Department has issued a circular in this regard, providing clear instructions to all departments.

A BMC official stated that now, purchases of any type and amount cannot be made without the GeM portal. Previously, this limit was only applicable for purchases up to ₹5 lakh. However, according to new guidelines, this limit has been removed, and all procurement processes must be conducted through the "Procurement and Tendering Process" on the GeM portal.

Under GeM 4.0, regulations have been established for the online procurement process. Purchases up to ₹50,000 can be made directly from available vendors. However, in case of automobiles, procurement under this sub-rule is permitted without any ceiling limit.

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Purchases between ₹50,000 and ₹10 lakh must be made from the lowest bidder among at least three vendors. For purchases exceeding ₹10 lakh, online bidding or reverse auction has been made mandatory.

Further, as the integrated facility for collecting Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) and tender fee from the bidders during the tender process is not yet available on the GeM portal, the concerned departments have been directed to accept this amount separately through demand draft or sealed envelope.

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