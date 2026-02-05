BMC Lays Tansa Pipeline Without Compensation In Bhiwandi; Affected Farmers Plan Legal Action

Farmers protest pipeline construction across agricultural land in Bhiwandi taluka over alleged lack of compensation from civic authorities | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Feb 05: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come under fire in Bhiwandi taluka for allegedly beginning work on a new water pipeline from the Tansa Dam without paying compensation to affected farmers, prompting strong protests and the threat of legal action.

Pipeline project affects farmland

The pipeline project, stretching nearly 45 kilometres from Aghai to Tadali, is expected to impact around 20 to 22 acres of agricultural land and affect nearly 150 farmers.

According to local representatives, the civic body has initiated work without completing land acquisition procedures or disbursing compensation, leading to widespread resentment among farming communities.

Memorandum submitted to district collector

Raising the issue, Devidas Patil, President of the Shramik Shakti Sanghatan from Dabhaad Pali, submitted a memorandum to Thane District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal, warning of serious consequences if the project continues without addressing farmers’ rights.

Alleged violation of land acquisition law

Patil alleged that the BMC has violated provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (RFCTLARR), 2013, by starting work without following due process. “Either fair compensation must be paid to farmers or the work should be halted immediately,” he demanded.

Claims of historical injustice

He further stated that such practices are not new, claiming that since the British era in 1925 and even after Independence, the Mumbai civic body has repeatedly laid pipelines without proper land acquisition or compensation, resulting in decades of injustice to farmers. The current government, he said, is continuing this legacy by disregarding the 2013 Act.

Legal provisions cited

Patil suggested that the administration should issue a notification under Section 11, declare the project formally under Section 19, and ensure that compensation is paid prior to taking possession of land, as mandated under Section 38 of the Act. He also pointed out that the Shramik Shakti Sanghatan has been fighting for justice since 2011 through correspondence and hunger strikes.

Key demands of farmers’ group

Among the key demands of the organisation are that heirs of project-affected farmers be recognised as project-affected persons and provided employment in the BMC, and that landowners be compensated at prevailing market rates along with proper rehabilitation.

Threat of legal action

“If the BMC administration fails to stop the work immediately and deny farmers their rightful compensation, we will collectively approach the court along with all affected farmers,” Patil warned.

The issue has once again highlighted the growing tension between infrastructure development and farmers’ rights in the region, with locals demanding transparency and fairness from civic authorities.

