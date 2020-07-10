BMC launches mobile app My BMC Pothole Fixit to report potholes this year

Yet again this monsoon, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has activated a toll free helpline number for citizens to register potholes and monsoon-related complaints.

To up its game, even this year, the civic body has released a public statement, making citizens aware of various platforms that can be used by them to report potholes across the city.

At present, the BMC has a Twitter handle @mybmc, a new mobile application ‘My BMC Pothole Fixit’ for pothole complaints and disaster control helpline number (1916), apart from a toll-free number-- (1800-22-12-96) where it registers complaints ranging from encroachments to illegal constructions and even other monsoon-related complaints. Every year, the BMC also releases a toll free helpline number. But it is usually inundated with calls during monsoon. Hence, it will accept complaints via Twitter, 1916 , mobile application and even on its MCGM's web portal. Besides all the above options, the civic body has also started an independent website (www.mybmcpotholefixit.com). "Those who are unable to download the mobile application or are not using Twitter can send us their complaints with a detailed address and picture of the pothole on this new website," said a senior BMC official.

The BMC will also continue its ‘MCGM 24x7’ application for pothole complaints, where citizens can capture the longitude and latitude of the pothole’s location and upload a photo. The BMC had started a pothole-tracking website in 2011.

According to BMC officials, between June 1 and July 9, 2020, the civic body has received a total 146 complaints from across the city about potholes. Of these, 109 have already been fixed. "The repair of 37 potholes is currently under process. We do not wait for 48 hours to attend the complaint and try to fix potholes as soon as possible at the ward level. We have maintained this, even during the pandemic," the official said.

Once the complaint is registered, the official concerned will have to approach the contractor to fix the pothole within 48 hours or face a penalty. Officials said the mobile application will also follow a similar procedure.