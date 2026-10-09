BMC Launches ‘Hello A Ward’ AI WhatsApp Assistant For Civic Complaints In South Mumbai

South Mumbai residents can now report civic problems and track complaint updates through the BMC’s new WhatsApp-based AI assistant | File Photo

Mumbai, October 9, 2026: South Mumbai residents can now access civic grievance services through WhatsApp with the launch of “Hello A Ward,” an AI-powered assistant introduced by Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Friday. The initiative was started by local BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar to help citizens easily register complaints and track their status.

WhatsApp Assistant For Civic Complaints

Covering key South Mumbai localities, including Colaba, Cuffe Parade and Fort, the chatbot enables residents to report civic grievances conveniently via WhatsApp, eliminating the need to download separate apps or fill out lengthy forms.

It addresses ward-level issues such as garbage disposal, water supply disruptions, road repairs and malfunctioning street lights, while excluding disputes within private residential buildings.

“The WhatsApp-based AI assistant simplifies complaint registration by capturing issue details, photographs and location information, while identifying the concerned civic official. Upon confirmation, it generates a unique complaint number and summary for easy tracking,” said Narwekar.

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Real-Time Tracking And Updates

Residents can also track complaints in real time, from registration and departmental assignment to work in progress and resolution. The assistant provides updates via WhatsApp, including before-and-after photographs, ensuring transparency and eliminating repeated follow-ups or visits to municipal offices.

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