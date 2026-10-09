Mumbai: BMC Headquarters Canteen To Display Calorie Counts, Nutritional Values After Food Safety Violations

The BMC headquarters canteen is preparing to display food ingredients and nutritional details to help customers make healthier choices | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 9, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters canteen will soon display the ingredients and nutritional values of food items served, as part of efforts to comply with applicable Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines and promote healthy eating. The move comes after the canteen reopened in August following Food and Drug Administration (FDA) action over food safety violations in July.

The canteen, which serves hundreds of civic employees, visitors, contractors, politicians, pensioners and labourers daily, was shut on July 23 after an FDA inspection found violations of food safety norms. The licence of its operator, M/s Kamal Caterers Private Limited, was suspended, and the company was served a notice on July 22.

The canteen reopened in August after a follow-up FDA inspection found improvements and recorded 94 per cent compliance with food safety requirements.

Nutritional Details To Be Displayed

According to a senior BMC official, the initiative aims to help customers make informed food choices by providing clear information about the nutritional content of meals and snacks.

“Details such as calorie content and other nutritional values of food items will be clearly displayed,” the official said.

The BMC's canteen committee has collected details of the snacks and meals served at the facility and identified nutritious options. The list has been submitted to the civic body's in-house nutritionist, who is preparing the nutritional details of selected items.

Once finalised, posters will be put up across the canteen, listing ingredients and highlighting the key nutritional values of each food item.

FSSAI Labelling Requirements

An FDA official clarified that nutritional labelling requirements under FSSAI guidelines apply to specified categories of food service establishments, including certain centrally licensed restaurants and large chains. These requirements include displaying information such as calorie content and serving size, with detailed nutritional information available on request.

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“However, the menu-labelling rules do not mandate every small canteen and restaurant to display the nutritional values of every dish. Food businesses must comply with the requirements applicable to their category, along with prescribed hygiene and food-safety standards,” the official said.

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