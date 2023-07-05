 BMC Jumbo COVID Centre Scam: Romell Group Promoter Jude Romell Released After ED Questioning, Called Next Week
Jude Romell has been instructed to appear for further questioning next week as the investigation continues.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
article-image

Romell Group real estate developer Jude Romell was allowed to return home by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after being questioned for several hours regarding his involvement in the BMC Covid supply scam.

The ED conducted raids at 11 locations in Mumbai earlier today, uncovering irregularities and kickbacks amounting to ₹4000 crore related to COVID center supplies.

ED sleuths picked up Jude Romell Wednesday afternoon for money laundering and kickbacks linked to the contracts for the Goregaon NESCO COVID Centre.

Jude Romell sibling Domnic Romell is president of the apex body of private Real Estate developers in India - The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) MCHI chapter and linked to MHADA CEO and VP Sanjeev Jaiswal under probe for irregularities in contracts for 5 COVID Centres during the pandemic.

Jaiswal was the BMC additional municipal commissioner during the pandemic and questioned by the ED last week for 24 properties valued at Rs 100 crore and Rs 15 crore FDs including Rs 5 crore FD in his wife name booked during COVID.

