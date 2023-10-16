 BMC Jumbo COVID Centre Scam: IT Raids Underway In Mumbai, Delhi & Gujarat; Dozens Of Locations Searched
The ongoing raids are targeting various locations and companies that secured contracts from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the critical COVID-19 period.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: In a significant development, Mumbai's Income Tax investigation wing has initiated raids across multiple cities on Monday, concerning suspected irregularities in COVID-19 centres established by the Mumbai civic body during the pandemic. The raids, spanning over a dozen locations in Mumbai, Gujarat, Prayagraj, Delhi and Pune, aim to uncover financial discrepancies and questionable dealings related to the COVID-19 centers.

Focus on Companies Linked to BMC Contracts

The ongoing raids are targeting various locations and companies that secured contracts from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the critical COVID-19 period. The scope of the investigation includes scrutinizing these companies' financial records and transactions associated with the contracts awarded by BMC for COVID-19-related services.

ED's Previous Arrests Add To Investigation

Prior to these raids, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had made significant arrests in connection with this alleged scam. Sujit Patkar, a close associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and Dr. Kishore were apprehended by the ED, further deepening the investigation into the suspected irregularities concerning the COVID-19 centres.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are delving into financial records and contractual agreements to ascertain the extent of the alleged wrongdoing during the pandemic period.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

