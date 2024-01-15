BMC Job Scam Unraveled: Accomplice Held, Main Suspect Remains At Large

Pixabay

The Agripada police have recently apprehended Rakesh Kumar Mishra (46) on charges of deceiving individuals with false promises of securing jobs in the BMC. Authorities are actively pursuing his accomplice, Sandhya Mohan Rathod (33), in connection with the case.

According to police details, the complainant, Kamlesh Nagavkar (33), alleged that a woman named Sandhya Mohan Rathod, who claimed significant connections within the BMC, convinced him that she could facilitate employment within the organization. Nagavkar, influenced by Rathod's assurances, expressed his willingness to secure a job in BMC, and Rathod conveyed that the cost for this opportunity amounted to Rs 7.5 lakh.

A police official stated that Rathod urged Nagavkar to meet at Mumbai Darbar Hotel on Curry Road to make the payment. However, Nagavkar, having not yet applied for the job, questioned the demand for money. Rathod later presented a letter, purportedly from BMC, instructing Nagavkar to undergo a medical examination. When Nagavkar contested the authenticity, Rathod claimed her influence within BMC facilitated the letter's issuance.

Subsequently, Rathod extracted Rs 7.5 lakh from Nagavkar in four installments, yet failed to deliver the promised job. Upon investigation, it was revealed that Rathod, in collaboration with Rakesh Mishra, had duped a total of eight individuals, collecting around Rs 36 lakh in the guise of employment opportunities within BMC.

Notably, Rathod introduced Nagavkar to Rakesh Mishra, portraying him as her husband. Faced with Mishra's reluctance to refund the money, Nagavkar took the matter to the Agripada police station, resulting in Mishra's arrest after Nagavkar filed a formal complaint. Presently, Sandhya Mohan Rathod remains at large as authorities intensify efforts to locate her.