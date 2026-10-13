BMC Issues Show-Cause Notice To Contractor Over Alleged Unauthorised Soil Use On Mumbai Coastal Road

The BMC has directed the Mumbai Coastal Road contractor to halt the use of allegedly unauthorised backfilling material near Haji Ali pending civic clearance | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 12, 2026: The BMC has issued a show-cause notice to contractors of the Mumbai Coastal Road (South) project over the alleged use of excavated soil from private construction sites for Haji Ali backfilling without mandatory transport permits. The Larsen & Toubro (L&T)–HCC joint venture has been directed to halt the use of unauthorised material until civic clearance is obtained.

The BMC has given the contractor 72 hours to explain why the unauthorised material should not be removed at its expense and strict action initiated.

The notice follows an inspection conducted by the BMC’s Solid Waste Management department on October 1 at the coastal stretch between Haji Ali and PDP Garden. The civic team found backfilling material allegedly sourced from private construction sites across Mumbai.

Alleged Violations Of Permit Rules

The BMC said developers and transporters failed to obtain mandatory permits for transporting excavated material, violating tender conditions requiring backfilling material to be sourced only from authorised quarries or approved suppliers.

The notice cites violations of the Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Management Rules of 2016 and 2025, Bombay High Court directives on illegal transportation of earth and debris, and the project’s contractual terms and technical specifications.

The civic body has sought source details, transport permits, royalty challans, geotechnical test reports and records of approved filling material from the contractor.

Failure to submit a satisfactory reply within 72 hours could invite further action without notice. The civic body has also directed officials to act against private developers transporting construction debris without mandatory permits.

L&T Responds To Notice

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for L&T said, “We have received the notice from the BMC’s Solid Waste Management department regarding the source of backfilling material at a section of the Mumbai Coastal Road project. Compliance with all applicable rules, permissions and contract conditions is a priority for us. We remain committed to resolving this matter promptly and to delivering the project to the required standards.”

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai: BMC Demolishes 30 Structures At Borivali Connector For Coastal Road North Project

Debris Tracking System Launched

The BMC launched the Mumbai Debris Control and Tracking System (MDCTS) portal on August 24 to track construction waste from its source to authorised disposal sites. Vehicles transporting debris without an active, authorised tracking system now face a Rs 25,000 penalty per violation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/