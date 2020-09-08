BMC issues notice to Kangana Ranaut pointing out structural violations

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday morning had issued a notice to actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday morning. This comes a day after, the civic body had visited Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill office at Bandra West.
The civic body has pointed out ten type of structural violations at the property and have asked her to reply within 24 hours.
"We have served her a notice this morning and a reply is expected from her within next 24 hours, following which BMC will take appropriate step" said assistant commissioner, H west ward - Vinayak Visphute.
The ward officer also mentioned, the civic body had earlier issued her a statement two years back, pointing out structural violations in a different property.
"This is the first notice served to her with regards to her property at Pali Hill. BMC had earlier issued a notice to her for structural violations in another property" Visphute added.
However there's still no clarity yet on whether the civic body has received any complaint on this matter.
"There's a different department in BMC about that" Visphute stated.
Meanwhile, the Manikarnika actress is expected to return to Mumbai on September 9, which has become a matter of controversy following her recent comments about the maximum city, likening it with 'Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir' (PoK).
