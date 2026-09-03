BMC Introduces Randomised Online Transfer System For Engineers After Political Interference Allegations | AI

Mumbai: A day after a major revelation by an activist regarding political interference in 225 transfers of BMC officers and employment, the civic administration has taken an important step towards bringing in transperancy and introduced an "Employee Transfer System Based on Randomization", an online transfer mechanism for Junior Engineers, Sub-Engineers and Assistant Engineers from City Engineer's Office. Employees will also be given an opportunity to register their preferences online.

Three-Year Tenure Rule Introduced

According to the BMC circular dated September 2 and signed by Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, "In order to bring transparency in the transfers of employees in the engineering cadre of the Municipal Corporation, it is proposed that from now on, transfers in the cadres of Junior Engineer, Sub-Engineer and Assistant Engineer will be done through a computer system through the Employee Transfer System Based on Randomization. Engineers who have worked in the same department/section for three years or more will be required to submit their preference for transfer through Online Application from 5th September 2026 to 20th September 2026."

Activist Welcomes Move

RTI activist Anil Galgali said who had revealed the detailed list of 225 transfers of BMC engineers/officers with political recommendations said, "The new system is expected to bring greater transparency, accountability and fairness to the transfer process, while curbing political recommendations, undue pressure, favouritism and arbitrary practices."

The new circular comes as allegations of a “cash for transfer” racket in the BMC resurfaced. On Tuesday, BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha sought a detailed inquiry by Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal into alleged financial irregularities in the transfer of civic engineers.

Read Also MSRTC Restricts Reels And Videos By Employees On Duty, Plans To Use Social Media For Promotion

Automatic Transfer Decision

The circular also states that "Online preferences will be computerized and a minimum of one and a maximum of five preferences can be given for transfer. There will be no offline preference process." However, application can be submitted offline, even outside the above period, if transfer is required due to disability or medical reasons.

The circular also mentions that if an employee who has completed 3 years or more in the same department/section does not submit their preference online, the computer system will automatically take the appropriate decision on transfer based on the available manpower and vacant posts. It also clarifies that it is not certain that transfer will take place in any of the priorities mentioned as the final decision will be as per the available vacancies, administrative requirements and applicable criteria.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/