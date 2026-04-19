BMC Installs Solar-Powered Benches With Mobile Charging And Wi-Fi At Fort Garden And Joggers Park In Bandra

The BMC has introduced solar-powered benches in city gardens, providing mobile charging and Wi-Fi facilities without the use of conventional electricity. |

Mumbai: The BMC has introduced solar-powered benches in city gardens, providing mobile charging and Wi-Fi facilities without the use of conventional electricity. On a pilot basis, the benches have been installed at Fort Garden and Joggers Park in Bandra.

Benches address rising demand for mobile charging in public spaces

Mobile phones have become an essential part of daily life, yet charging facilities are often not readily available, and in some places, users are charged for even an hour of charging. Considering the rising demand for electricity and the need for mobile charging, the BMC has introduced solar-powered benches in city gardens.

"The standout feature of these benches is their ability to harness solar energy throughout the day, enabling visitors to conveniently charge their mobile phones within garden premises,” said an official from the BMC’s garden department. He further noted that the benches are equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, addressing the growing demand for seamless internet access in public spaces.

Corrosion-resistant stainless steel design ensures 30-year lifespan

Beyond convenience, the solar benches are expected to deliver substantial savings in both electricity consumption and operational costs. Constructed from corrosion-resistant stainless steel, they are designed to withstand harsh weather conditions and ensure long-term durability. According to the official, the benches have been engineered with a lifespan of up to 30 years, making them a sustainable, resilient, and cost-effective addition to the city’s public infrastructure.

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