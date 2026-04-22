BMC Installs 1500mm Butterfly Valves On Shivdi Pipeline To Strengthen Water Distribution System

Mumbai: In a significant step towards strengthening the city’s water infrastructure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has initiated the installation of two high-capacity butterfly valves along the Shivdi Tunnel–Bhndarwada Tekdi Reservoir pipeline at Haji Bandar Road.

According to a tweet shared on BMC's official X (Formerly Twitter) account, Civic officials said that each valve measures 1500 mm in diameter, marking a major upgrade to the existing pipeline system. The move is aimed at enhancing control over water flow and ensuring more efficient distribution across key parts of South Mumbai.

The pipeline serves as a crucial link in supplying water from major reservoirs, including Bhndarwada Tekdi, Forsbay Tekdi, and Golnji Tekdi. With the addition of these advanced valves, the BMC is looking to streamline operations, allowing better regulation of pressure and flow between multiple supply points.

The work is being carried out along the busy Haji Bandar Road stretch, highlighting the scale and complexity of the operation. Despite logistical challenges, the BMC has prioritised the upgrade to ensure long-term gains in water management.

Once operational, the newly installed valves are expected to play a critical role in balancing supply between reservoirs and maintaining consistent pressure across distribution lines. Civic authorities maintain that these improvements will contribute to a more resilient and efficient water supply system for the city going forward.

Ashwini Bhide Conducts Surprise Inspection At Waste Management Facility

In a bid to strengthen sanitation efforts, Ashwini Bhide, Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), conducted a surprise early-morning inspection at a solid waste management facility in Bandra West on Tuesday.

The inspection was carried out at Dharmashala Chowki in the H-West Ward, located at Kherwadi opposite the Government Polytechnic. During the visit, Bhide reviewed staff attendance, checked official registers and interacted directly with sanitation workers to assess on-ground workforce deployment.

Stressing strict hygiene standards, the civic chief directed officials to prioritise cleanliness across the ward. She instructed teams to ensure effective road sweeping, proper waste handling, and regular sanitation of public spaces such as bus stops and surrounding areas.

Bhide also stressed the need for stronger coordination between various departments within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, stating that improved inter-departmental cooperation is crucial for maintaining cleanliness and enhancing overall civic management.

The surprise visit highlights the BMC’s renewed focus on accountability and real-time monitoring as part of its city-wide cleanliness drive.

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