BMC HQ Canteen Shut After FDA Suspends Caterer's Licence Over Food Safety Lapses | Representative Image

Mumbai: The canteen at the BMC headquarters at Fort, which serves around 5000 people daily, including visitors and civic staff, remained shut on Thursday. Although the board outside said 'it is under maintenance', the canteen doors were closed following suspension of caterers licence by the FDA. The FDA had carried an inspection on Wednesday afternoon, lasting for a couple of hours.

The BMC officials said the Kamal caterer, whose licence is suspended, is a third party appointment, and all efforts are being made by the caterer to meet the FDA's compliance requirements. Notably, the BMC's labour department has imposed a notice and penalty on the contractor a couple of days ago for not meeting the terms and conditions, officials said.

Earlier this week, the BMC canteen came into news after a plastic-like item was found in food and a fly was found in a glass filled with a drink.

"The compliance is caterers job and they are filing their reply to the FDA. Although the caterer says compliances will be completed within four days, we expected it to take eight days at least for cancelling the suspension," said an official privy to the developments.

Till then the BMC's labour department is working on alternatives to provide food from the canteen, until the caterers licence suspension is cancelled. In case, the suspension is not revoked, the BMC will float tenders to appoint new caterer.

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