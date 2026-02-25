BMC Gets 10 Nominated Corporators For First Time; BJP Leads With Four Seats

The mayor announced the appointment of the 10 nominated corporators of the BMC on Wednesday, taking the total number of corporators to 237. | File Pic

Mumbai: The mayor announced the appointment of the 10 nominated corporators of the BMC on Wednesday, taking the total number of corporators to 237. The names were nominated corporators were given by group leaders of each political party, and with the winning numbers, the BJP has four, Shiv Sena UBT has three, Shinde Sena got two and Congress has one nominated corporator.

Full list of nominees across parties revealed

The nominated corporators from the BJP are Pratik Karpe, Pravin Chheda, Kamlakar Dalvi and Nitesh Singh. From the Shiv Sena UBT are Madhuri Manjrekar, Sainath Durge and Kailashnath Pathak. From Shiv Sena Shinde are Raj Surve and Umesh Mane. Mane replaced Brijkumar Brid, who was earlier in nomination list. While the Congress' nominated corporator is Virendra Singh.

This is the first time, the BMC has 10 nominated corporators. Till now, the nominated corporators used to be five. All the political parties decided to nominate candidates, who were not fielded for the BMC elections. Thus, several senior leaders like former leader of opposition from Congress Ravi Raja, who lost the election on BJP's ticket.

The nominated corporators do not have voting rights in the committees. They can use the Rs 60 lakh annual funds for any area in Mumbai, unlike the elected corporators.

