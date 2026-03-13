BMC General Body Meeting: BJP Corporator Alka Kerkar Proposes Restricting Construction Hours To 7 AM–7 PM Amid Pollution Concerns

BJP corporator Alka Kerkar proposes restricting Mumbai construction work to 7 am–7 pm amid concerns over noise and air pollution | File Photo

Mumbai, March 12: Amid rising concerns over noise and air pollution from construction, a senior BJP corporator has proposed restricting Mumbai’s construction hours from the current 10 pm cutoff to 7 am–7 pm. The proposal is set for discussion at the general body meeting on March 17.

Proposal to revise construction timings

Mumbai is witnessing extensive infrastructure and redevelopment projects, with over 2,200 construction sites across the city. Previously, the BMC restricted construction to 7 am–7 pm, but under the 2016 "Ease of Doing Business" policy, timings were revised to 6 am–10 pm.

However, the newly elected house of corporators has decided to reconsider the revised timings amid growing concerns over noise and air pollution.

Corporator raises concerns over violations

Former deputy mayor and BJP senior corporator Alka Kerkar has proposed limiting redevelopment and infrastructure work to 7 am–7 pm.

“Despite current rules, developers often work beyond permitted hours. Machinery noise disturbs residents, including the elderly, children and the sick. Lack of supervision also leads to violations like ignoring water sprinkling norms,” Kerkar said.

The proposal will be tabled for discussion at the general body meeting on March 17.

Also Watch:

Civic inspections reveal violations

During ward-level inspections of private, municipal and development authority projects from February 2–27, around 1,092 construction sites were checked.

Immediate action was taken against violators, with 135 show-cause notices and 93 stop-work orders issued. Some sites were found compliant, leading to the withdrawal of stop-work notices for 48 sites, as per a civic official.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/