BMC General Body Hall Seating Unchanged For Five Years, RTI Reveals | File Photo

Mumbai: The seating arrangement in the General Body Hall of the BMC has not attracted a single complaint from either citizens or elected members during the past three years. In addition, no changes have been made to the seating arrangement over the last five years, according to information obtained under RTI. According to the reply, the BMC General Body Hall currently has 237 seats, comprising 227 seats for elected corporators and 10 seats for nominated corporators.

The information comes amid the BJP-led Mahayuti is pushing hard to build a new corporation hall on the gymkhana plot opposite the BMC headquarters in Fort, aiming to increase the seating capacity for corporators in the future. The present hall in the heritage building has limitations on renovations and expansions.

Activist Anil Galgali who had filed the RTI, had also sought details on the classification of seating for corporators, officials, media personnel, visitors, and other categories, the date from which the present seating arrangement has been in force, and whether any modifications had been made in recent years. However, the BMC stated that these aspects do not fall within the jurisdiction of the concerned department, and therefore the requested information was not available with it.

Commenting on the disclosure, Galgali said that the BMC General Body Hall is the highest democratic decision-making forum of Mumbai, and information relating to its infrastructure and administrative arrangements should remain transparent and accessible to the public. He added that the RTI Act continues to play a vital role in promoting transparency, accountability, and informed public participation in governance.

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