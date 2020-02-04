BMC gender budget gets Rs 376.1 crore

Self employment for deserving women

Empowering of self help groups by providing them with training, revolving funds, loan interest subsidy and other equipments like sewing machines sets, sanitary pads. Under Bachqat Gat Scheme, 227 sanitary pad machines, 227 sewing machines sets will be provided with the proposed budget provision of Rs 13 crore in 2020-21.

Training for skill development

Under this, a total 3,859 women trainees will be trained for making sanitary pads catering and sewing. The proposed budget for implementation of this scheme in 2020-21 is of Rs 6 crore.

Employment skill training

Institute for Design of Electrical Measuring Instrument (IDEMI) skill training will provide training to 233 trainees. The budget provision of Rs 50 lakh is proposed in 2020-21.

Revolving Funds for SELF HELP GROUP (SHG)

345 BPL self help group and 908 orange, Yellow ration card holding SHG are benefited by this scheme. The budget provision for this scheme is of Rs 4 crore is proposed in year 2020-21. Revolving fund to area level federation is of Rs 30 lakh.

Loan interest subsidies for SHG’s

The budget for Rs 30 lakh is proposed for 2020-21, for the 227 SHG, they will be benefited by this scheme.

Schemes for differently-abled

Under this scheme, BMC has given 100 per cent concession in bus fare to blind and differently-abled person while travelling in the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking’s non AC buses, for this budget of Rs 6 crore is proposed in 2020-21.

Under this scheme for self employment to the Divyang (differently abled) persons, a budget of Rs 3 crore was proposed during 2019-20 to distribute colour xerox machines. The total number of beneficiaries were 254 for self employment. In the years 2020-21, Rs 4 crore is proposed.

Self propelled scooters for differently abled persons will be provided, for procurement of the same Rs 70,000 or 85 per cent of the cost of the scooter which ever is less will be provided to the differently abled beneficiaries are 511. In year 2020-21, Rs 5 crore is proposed.

Schemes for the poor and homeless and differently-abled

Three amenity plots are available under 2034 development plan (DP) implementation for shelter for homeless and recreation center. Also various facilities like access to computet labs, acess to recreation facilities like swimming pools and gardens with coaches for sports and languages sha;ll be provided under this scheme.

Night shelter Support Scheme

BMC has proposed to start for the urban homeless. At present 23 shelters are running. Three amenity plots are available under DP implementation doe shelter for homeless and recreation centre. Budget provision proposed for the same is Rs 2 crore in budget estimate of 2020-21.