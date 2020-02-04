BMC Budget 2020: Travel fare concessions for senior citizens, differently-abled passengers

India's richest civic body on Tuesday unveiled its Budget for 2020-21 with a total outlay of Rs 33,441 crore.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's total budget estimates for the next financial year are 8.95% more than the last fiscal when it had presented a budget of Rs 30,692 crore, which was 12.5% higher than the 2018-19 estimates.

The budget was presented in the standing committee of the civic body by BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi.

Among several other initiatives, the BMC also unveiled plans to provide 50% concession for senior citizens while travelling in non AC buses. According to the Budget, Rs 3 crore is the proposed amount for this project.

The Corporation also suggested a full concession in bus fares for blind and differently-abled commuters when travelling in Non-AC BEST buses. A fund of Rs 6 crores is proposed for the project.

On a similar tangent, the BMC also said that self propelled scooters with side wheels will be provided for differently-abled people. For the procurement of the same, Rs 70,000 will be provided to the beneficiaries. Rs 5 crore is the proposed amount, and there are total 511 beneficiaries.