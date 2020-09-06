BMC faces another barrier: Apprehensions on testing

Mumbai: As cases in Mumbai have again started to rise, Mumbaikars have become quite apprehensive about getting themselves tested. In order to curb the spread, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now started to do more tests.

As most of the positive cases are being reported from high rises, the civic body has been conducting free Covid test camps in many of the wards. However, local public representatives and civic officials informed that the turnout of people has become very less.

"Those who have symptoms are delaying get themselves tested in the initial stage. During this time, they are infecting more people, which is why there has been a sudden surge in the number of cases," Bandra west corporator Asif Zakaria told FPJ.

During the month of June, Bandra west had one of the lowest growth rates of all the 24 wards of the civic body. But due to the sudden spike, this ward has the second-highest growth rate now with a doubling rate of 50 days.

"People are suffering from social stigmas which is why the turnout is lower at the Covid-19 testing camps. BMC is doing whatever it can, but people need to equally responsible as well," Zakaria added.

Echoing his words, BJP MLA from north Mumbai's Charkop constituency stated, it's due to the lower test counts the cases have been rising in north Mumbai.

"People are feeling stigmatised and are reluctant to get tested. This is the reason why the rise in numbers isn't stopping in North Mumbai," Sagar stated.

Sagar's constituency of Charkop and Borivli fall under the R Central and R South ward of the BMC, which presently has the highest number of active cases in entire Mumbai.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vishwas Shankarwar stated that when the testing is being done in the slum areas the response of the people has been more proactive, however, those living in the high rises appear more held back.

"The civic body is doing all that it can. But if the people don't come forward then things can't improve. Its two-way process" he stated.