BMC encouraging tainted ward officer: Corporator

Mumbai: The assistant commissioner of D ward, Vishwas Mote, has been transferred to the K West ward in Andheri. The leader of the opposition Ravi Raja in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has claimed that Mote has been transferred for favouring illegal construction.

Not just Raja, but the BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha and the former Congress corporator Pramod Mahendrakar have also complained about Vishwas Mote in the past

Raja had complained to the administration about Mote, but instead of taking action against him, the administration has transferred him to Andheri. Mote had encouraged large-scale illegal construction at Nana Chowk, Grant Road, Raja alleged.

In spite of repeated complaints about a three-storey illegal construction at the Tabelawala Chawl, Patthe Bapurao Marg, Mote failed to act claims Raja.

“I have complained to the administration about Assistant Commissioner Vishwas Mote who encouraged illegal construction. But the administration has merely transferred him. Instead of taking action against him, BMC has given him a promotion by transferring him to Andheri ward, where he will earn more by illegal means,” said Raja.