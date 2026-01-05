 BMC Elections 2026: Traffic Restriction In Place At Borivali East; No-Parking Zone, Road Closure Announced From January 13-16
Mumbai Traffic Police announced traffic restrictions in Borivali (East) from January 13, 7 am, to January 16, 1 am. On vote-counting day, January 16, the road will be closed to all vehicles except residents and election staff from 5 am to midnight. Commuters are advised to use alternate routes, and legal action will be taken against violators.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 09:47 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: In view of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) General Elections 2026, the Mumbai Traffic Police has announced temporary traffic restrictions in Borivali (East) to ensure a smooth election process. According to the official notification, the traffic restriction will be in place from January 13 to January 16.

Parking Restrictions

'No Parking' zone declared for all types of vehicles on Appasaheb Sidhaye Marg, from near Shrikrishna Nagar Bridge to Abhinav Nagar Gate No. 5, Borivali (East). The said restriction will be in place from 7 am on January 13 to 1 am on January 16.

Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BMC Starts ‘My Vote Not For Sale’ Voter Awareness Campaign, To...
article-image

No Entry

On January 16, the day when votes will be counted, the road will be closed to all vehicles except residents and election-related vehicles from 5 AM to midnight on the said route.

Mumbai Advocate Urges BMC To Fix Poor Lighting And Defunct CCTV Cameras In Public Parks To Ensure...
article-image

Alternative Route

Vehicles approaching the said area can use Abhinav Nagar Road No. 1, Road No. 3, Road No. 4, Road No. 5, and Road No. 6 as alternative routes.

Moreover, the authorities have also warned of legal action under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and other applicable laws, if the rules are violated.

BMC Elections 2026

Elections for 227 seats of the BMC will be held on January 15, while the counting of votes is scheduled on January 16. A total of 1,03,44,315 voters will exercise their voting rights in the BMC Election 2026, with 10,231 polling stations set up across Mumbai.

To boost voter turnout, 702 polling stations will be located in housing societies, 181 in enclosed spaces, 312 in semi-enclosed areas, and 209 in open spaces. A total of 5,143 polling stations will be set up in private buildings, including 2,710 in enclosed spaces, 1,378 in semi-enclosed areas, and 1,055 in open locations.

