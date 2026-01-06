 BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Workers Assault 2 Individuals During Dahisar West Campaign Ahead Of Mumbai Civic Body Polls, FIR Filed
In Dahisar West, Shiv Sena (Shinde) workers faced opposition while campaigning at a residence. Following the protest, some workers allegedly assaulted two individuals using kicks, punches, and sticks. The MHB police have registered an FIR against eight to ten workers in connection with the incident.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
Mumbai: In Dahisar West, workers of the Shiv Sena (Shinde) faced opposition while campaigning and seeking votes at a residence.

Following the protest, the enraged Shinde faction workers allegedly assaulted two individuals, beating them with kicks, punches, and sticks.

The MHB police have registered an FIR against eight to ten workers in connection with the incident.

