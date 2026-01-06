BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Workers Assault 2 Individuals During Dahisar West Campaign Ahead Of Mumbai Civic Body Polls, FIR Filed |

Mumbai: In Dahisar West, workers of the Shiv Sena (Shinde) faced opposition while campaigning and seeking votes at a residence.

Following the protest, the enraged Shinde faction workers allegedly assaulted two individuals, beating them with kicks, punches, and sticks.

The MHB police have registered an FIR against eight to ten workers in connection with the incident.

