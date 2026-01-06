Mumbai: In Dahisar West, workers of the Shiv Sena (Shinde) faced opposition while campaigning and seeking votes at a residence.
Following the protest, the enraged Shinde faction workers allegedly assaulted two individuals, beating them with kicks, punches, and sticks.
The MHB police have registered an FIR against eight to ten workers in connection with the incident.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/
FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Workers Assault 2 Individuals During Dahisar West Campaign Ahead Of Mumbai Civic Body Polls, FIR Filed
Sensex & Nifty Slip Slightly In Early Trade, Oil & Gas Stocks Drag Markets Lower
Video: 'Kabar Khudegi' Slogans Raised By Left-Wing Students Against PM Modi, Amit Shah On JNU Campus In Support Of Umar Khalid & Sharjeel Imam
'Nyaya Setu' Launched By Indian Govt On WhatsApp: Legal Aid 'Tele-Law' Now A Message Away; Know What It Is & How To Use