BMC Elections 2026 Results: Thackeray Sena Retains Central Mumbai Bastions As MNS, UBT Deliver Major Blows In Dadar And Shivaji Park

Mumbai, Jan 16: In Worli, Sewri, Parel, Lalbaug and Dadar, the Thackeray stronghold was retained, with all candidates winning. There were celebrations of victory in Dadar–Parel, considered the Shiv Sena bastion. MLA Mahesh Sawant’s charisma completely swept away the Sarvankar family’s influence.

MNS scores high-profile win in Dadar

In one of the most closely watched battles of the Mumbai civic elections, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Yashwant Killedar scored a decisive victory in Dadar, triggering massive celebrations among party workers. Supporters took out a grand victory procession accompanied by fireworks, marking a symbolic win at a politically prestigious seat.

Earlier, former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Preeti Patankar, upset over not being renominated, had switched to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. However, her last-minute defection did not sit well with voters. Facing public resentment, Patankar suffered a clear defeat at the hands of MNS candidate Killedar by 1,431 votes.

Historic upset in Sarvankar stronghold

The Dadar seat — long controlled by former MLA Sada Sarvankar’s family — witnessed a major political upset. Both his children, former corporator Samadhan Sarvankar and daughter Priya Sarvankar, suffered defeats. This effectively ended decades of dominance enjoyed by the Sarvankar family in Dadar.

At the Shivaji Park ward, Vishakha Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) secured a comfortable victory, while MNS’s Yashwant Killedar triumphed in the Shiv Sena Bhavan ward, maintaining the symbolic prestige of the Shiv Sena headquarters zone.

Shiv Sena Bhavan prestige intact as MNS wins key seat

The Dadar ward, seen as a prestige battle, kept all parties on edge until the final rounds of counting. Ultimately, Yashwant Killedar’s win ensured the political “honour” of the Sena Bhavan locality remained intact — ironically secured by the MNS.

Vote-splitting and last-minute switching backfired

Preeti Patankar, who defected from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena to the Shinde faction at the eleventh hour and secured a ticket overnight, faced strong backlash from voters. Her sudden party switch was viewed negatively, and voters delivered their verdict clearly at the ballot box.

More victories for Thackeray Sena across central Mumbai

In Shivaji Park, UBT candidate Vishakha Raut defeated Priya Sarvankar. In Lalbaug (Ward 204), UBT’s Kiran Tawde defeated Shinde faction candidate Anil Kokil, retaining the Thackeray stronghold.

In Byculla, UBT’s Ramakant Rahate won by 4,091 votes. In Ward 206, UBT’s Sachin Padwal defeated Shinde Sena’s Nana Ambole. In Ward 200, UBT’s Urmila Panchal emerged victorious.

In Ward 202, UBT’s Shraddha Jadhav secured a win. In Ward 203, UBT’s Shraddha Pednekar won comfortably. In Ward 205, Supriya Dalvi of the MNS clinched victory.

Mahesh Sawant seen as UBT’s lucky charm

UBT leader Mahesh Sawant played a decisive role in campaigning at both Worli and Dadar — two of the most crucial battlegrounds. His strategic mobilisation of voters ensured victories in both regions, strengthening the Thackeray Sena’s position in central Mumbai.

Ward 190: Narrow BJP win sparks controversy

In Ward No. 190, BJP candidate Shital Gambhir secured victory by a narrow margin of 121 votes, defeating UBT candidate Vaishali Patankar.

Patankar maintained a strong lead until the fifth round of counting. However, during the final round, she suddenly fell behind, resulting in her defeat. Following this unexpected turnaround, Patankar demanded a recount of votes.

However, election officials at the counting centre rejected her request for a recount. Reacting strongly to this decision, Vaishali Patankar said she would approach the court to seek justice.

Patankar also made a serious allegation, claiming, “I have not been defeated. The officials tampered with the last round of counting after taking money.” She alleged that the counting process was manipulated and that corruption influenced the final round.

