 BMC Elections 2026 Results: Sarvankar Family Suffers Double Blow As Thackeray Sena Reclaims Dadar Stronghold
The Sarvankar family suffered a major setback in the 2026 BMC elections as both Samadhan and Priya Sarvankar lost their wards in Dadar. Capitalising on voter resentment over defections, the Thackeray Sena reclaimed its traditional stronghold with strong local campaigning.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
Thackeray Sena regains control of Dadar as both Samadhan and Priya Sarvankar face defeat in the 2026 BMC elections | Facebook

Mumbai, Jan 16: For many years, former MLA Sada Sarvankar held a firm grip over the Dadar area. However, the recently concluded municipal corporation elections delivered a major setback to the Sarvankar family.

Both his son, Samadhan Sarvankar, and daughter, Priya Sarvankar, faced defeat, resulting in a significant loss of influence for Sada Sarvankar in the ward.

In Ward No. 194, Samadhan Sarvankar was defeated by Nishikant Shinde, the brother of MLA Sunil Shinde from the Thackeray Shiv Sena. Similarly, in Ward No. 191, former MLA and ex-mayor Vishakha Raut of the Thackeray Sena defeated Priya Sarvankar.

Shift in Dadar’s political landscape

The Dadar–Prabhadevi–Mahim belt is traditionally a Marathi-dominated region where the Thackeray Sena once enjoyed strong support. However, after Sada Sarvankar switched allegiance to the Shinde faction, the party’s hold over the region weakened significantly.

With the recent alliance between the Thackeray brothers, enthusiasm surged among party workers. Additionally, Marathi voters were reportedly upset with leaders who switched parties. This sentiment was capitalised on during the campaign, helping the Thackeray Sena reclaim its stronghold in Dadar.

BMC Elections 2026 Results: Tejasvi Ghosalkar Wins Dahisar East Ward No 2 By Over 10,700 Votes
article-image

Mahesh Sawant emerges as lucky charm

Local MLA Mahesh Sawant, known to be a political rival of Sada Sarvankar, campaigned aggressively in the Dadar, Prabhadevi and Mahim wards. Following the victory, political circles in the area are abuzz with discussions that Mahesh Sawant has proved to be a “lucky charm” for the party by helping secure the Dadar fortress once again.

