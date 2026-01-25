BMC Elections 2026 Results: Meet Mumbai’s Oldest Corporators Returning To The Civic House

Oldest corporators
Alka Kerkar (73)
BJP
Ward No. 98
Known for close ties to the party and the RSS, Kerkar is a third-term corporator and a prominent name for the mayor’s post
Prakash Gangadhare (72)
BJP
Ward No. 104
A three-term corporator, Gangadhare has previously been a significant part of various BMC committees
Suresh Shinde (72)
Shiv Sena (UBT)
Ward No. 109
A fourth-term corporator, Shinde was previously engulfed in controversy after being booked for cheating and forgery
Prabhakar Shinde (67)
BJP
Ward No. 106
One of the veterans, Shinde contested the election for the sixth time and has lost only once
Trishna Vishwassrao (65)
Shiv Sena
Ward No. 180
A sixth-term corporator, Vishwassrao has served as a committee chairperson and as the leader of the House
Chitra Sangle (65)
Shiv Sena (UBT)
Ward No. 158
A fourth-term seasoned corporator, Sangle defeated local leader Ishwar Tayde’s young niece, Akanksha Shetye
TM Jagdish (66)
Shiv Sena (UBT)
Ward No. 185
A grassroots-level politician, Jagdish defeated BJP’s former leader of the Opposition, Ravi Raja
Leena Deherkar (65)
BJP
Ward No. 21
A second-term corporator, Deherkar is known to be a staunch BJP worker
Sagun Naik (64)
Shiv Sena
Ward No. 91
A second-term corporator, Naik is known as a low-key politician whose journey originated from the slums
