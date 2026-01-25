BMC Elections 2026 Results: Meet Mumbai’s Oldest Corporators Returning To The Civic House

BMC Election Results 2026 | FPJ

Oldest corporators

Alka Kerkar (73)

BJP

Ward No. 98

Known for close ties to the party and the RSS, Kerkar is a third-term corporator and a prominent name for the mayor’s post

Prakash Gangadhare (72)

BJP

Ward No. 104

A three-term corporator, Gangadhare has previously been a significant part of various BMC committees

Suresh Shinde (72)

Shiv Sena (UBT)

Ward No. 109

A fourth-term corporator, Shinde was previously engulfed in controversy after being booked for cheating and forgery

Prabhakar Shinde (67)

BJP

Ward No. 106

One of the veterans, Shinde contested the election for the sixth time and has lost only once

Trishna Vishwassrao (65)

Shiv Sena

Ward No. 180

A sixth-term corporator, Vishwassrao has served as a committee chairperson and as the leader of the House

Chitra Sangle (65)

Shiv Sena (UBT)

Ward No. 158

A fourth-term seasoned corporator, Sangle defeated local leader Ishwar Tayde’s young niece, Akanksha Shetye

TM Jagdish (66)

Shiv Sena (UBT)

Ward No. 185

A grassroots-level politician, Jagdish defeated BJP’s former leader of the Opposition, Ravi Raja

Leena Deherkar (65)

BJP

Ward No. 21

A second-term corporator, Deherkar is known to be a staunch BJP worker

Sagun Naik (64)

Shiv Sena

Ward No. 91

A second-term corporator, Naik is known as a low-key politician whose journey originated from the slums

