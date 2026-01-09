BMC Elections 2026: Dadar’s Shivaji Park Set To Turn Political Battleground With Raj–Uddhav Thackeray Rally On Jan 11, BJP And Shiv Sena (Shinde) Events On Jan 12 | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 08: As the BMC 2026 elections enter their final phase, Shivaji Park, Dadar, is set to become the centre of political action. A joint rally of Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on January 11 is expected to draw massive crowds and statewide attention, showcasing the alliance’s strength.

The following day, separate rallies by the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the BJP will test their ability to mobilise supporters, turning Shivaji Park into the battlefield of Mumbai’s most closely watched civic contests. The civic body has granted permission for all these events.

Single-phase polling on January 15

The BMC elections are set for a single phase on January 15 across Mumbai’s 227 wards, with counting and results scheduled for January 16. Shivaji Park, Dadar, one of the city’s largest grounds and a symbolic bastion of the Marathi community, has once again become the focal point of the election campaign.

Rush for permissions at iconic venue

Competition for the ground was intense between January 10 and 13, and once the election code of conduct came into effect, Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and the BJP all applied to the civic body for permission to hold rallies.

Dates finalised for major parties

The MNS sought rallies on January 11 and 12, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) for one day between January 11 and 13, and the BJP also submitted an application.

Ultimately, the civic body cleared the joint Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS rally for January 11, while the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the BJP were allowed to hold rallies on January 12.

Shivaji Park’s enduring political significance

Shivaji Park has long been a political hotspot, with Shiv Sena (UBT) previously holding a major Assembly election rally here, reinforcing its status as a symbolic and strategic venue for Mumbai’s civic battles.

