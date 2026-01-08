BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Deploys 148 Flying Squads, 181 Surveillance Teams To Enforce Model Code

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The BMC has formed 148 flying squads and 181 static surveillance teams to ensure a smooth, transparent, and impartial BMC Election 2026 and strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has instructed civic staff to remain vigilant, act responsibly, and take Immediate action against violations.

Polling on January 15, Extensive Ward-Wise Deployment Announced

Polling for the civic elections will be held on January 15 from 7.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. To ensure enforcement, ward-wise Code of Conduct squads, static surveillance teams, videography surveillance teams, and flying squads have been deployed. Dr. Ashwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (city) said, "All teams should remain alert to prevent election malpractices. Police and Excise Department staff should work in coordination with the Election Returning Officers."

Flying Squads and Checkpoints to Curb Cash, Liquor and Illegal Activities

Bhushan Gagrani, Muncipal Commissioner said, "Static surveillance teams have been stationed at checkpoints to curb illegal transport of cash, liquor, and weapons that may influence voters. Flying squads are patrolling wards to monitor inducements, suspicious activities, and Model Code violations. Team have been directed to conduct checks, seize materials if required, and immediately report violations to election authorities and police.

Key duties of Flying Squads:

Enforce the Model Code of Conduct.

Monitor and stop distribution of cash, liquor, or inducements

Take immediate action on suspicious activities

Curb illegal campaigning and rule violations

Verify complaints from citizens and political parties

Conduct videography and surveillance at sensitive locations.

