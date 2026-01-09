 BMC Elections 2026: BJP Leader Alleges Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Kishori Pednekar Filed False Affidavit, Moves Election Commission
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Elections 2026: BJP Leader Alleges Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Kishori Pednekar Filed False Affidavit, Moves Election Commission

BMC Elections 2026: BJP Leader Alleges Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Kishori Pednekar Filed False Affidavit, Moves Election Commission

A BJP leader has accused Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former mayor Kishori Pednekar of filing a false election affidavit by allegedly not disclosing pending FIRs. A complaint has been filed with the State Election Commission seeking verification and action ahead of the BMC elections.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 12:31 AM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former mayor Kishori Pednekar | PTI

Mumbai, Jan 08: A BJP leader has alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former mayor Kishori Pednekar submitted a false election affidavit by allegedly failing to disclose criminal cases pending against her in her nomination papers for the 2026 civic elections.

He has also filed a complaint with the State Election Commission against Pednekar, urging authorities to take appropriate action.

Allegations over non-disclosure of FIRs

The BJP’s former MP from Mulund alleged on social media that Pednekar failed to disclose FIRs linked to the COVID-19 dead body bag and Worli Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scams in her election affidavit for Ward 199. He shared copies of the FIRs, stating that the cases were registered in 2023 at Agripada and Nirmal Nagar police stations against Pednekar.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: BJP Leader Alleges Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Kishori Pednekar Filed False Affidavit, Moves Election Commission
BMC Elections 2026: BJP Leader Alleges Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Kishori Pednekar Filed False Affidavit, Moves Election Commission
Mumbai EOW Registers Cheating Case Against Vivin Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Directors; ₹14.56 Crore Fraud Alleged
Mumbai EOW Registers Cheating Case Against Vivin Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Directors; ₹14.56 Crore Fraud Alleged
BMC Elections 2026: Dadar’s Shivaji Park Set To Turn Political Battleground With Raj–Uddhav Thackeray Rally On Jan 11, BJP And Shiv Sena (Shinde) Events On Jan 12
BMC Elections 2026: Dadar’s Shivaji Park Set To Turn Political Battleground With Raj–Uddhav Thackeray Rally On Jan 11, BJP And Shiv Sena (Shinde) Events On Jan 12
Mumbai Real Estate News: Shree Naman Developers, Oberoi Realty Qualifies For Bandra East Railway Land Bidding
Mumbai Real Estate News: Shree Naman Developers, Oberoi Realty Qualifies For Bandra East Railway Land Bidding

He further claimed that Pednekar’s name appears in the FIRs, including one filed by the Economic Offences Wing concerning alleged irregularities in the procurement and sale of body bags during the pandemic.

Complaint filed with Election Commission

Citing Supreme Court and Election Commission guidelines that require candidates to disclose all criminal cases and FIRs in their nomination forms, the BJP leader said he has filed a complaint with the Election Commission. He urged the authorities to verify Pednekar’s affidavit and take appropriate action, alleging that the information was deliberately withheld.

Also Watch:

Read Also
‘People Wanted Them Together’: Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar On Uddhav & Raj Thackeray...
article-image

No response from Pednekar

An FPJ reporter’s repeated attempts to contact Pednekar went unanswered.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Elections 2026: BJP Leader Alleges Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Kishori Pednekar Filed False...

BMC Elections 2026: BJP Leader Alleges Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Kishori Pednekar Filed False...

Mumbai EOW Registers Cheating Case Against Vivin Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Directors; ₹14.56 Crore...

Mumbai EOW Registers Cheating Case Against Vivin Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Directors; ₹14.56 Crore...

BMC Elections 2026: Dadar’s Shivaji Park Set To Turn Political Battleground With Raj–Uddhav...

BMC Elections 2026: Dadar’s Shivaji Park Set To Turn Political Battleground With Raj–Uddhav...

Mumbai Real Estate News: Shree Naman Developers, Oberoi Realty Qualifies For Bandra East Railway...

Mumbai Real Estate News: Shree Naman Developers, Oberoi Realty Qualifies For Bandra East Railway...

Mumbai Junior College Teachers To Stage Morcha On January 19 Over Job Uncertainty

Mumbai Junior College Teachers To Stage Morcha On January 19 Over Job Uncertainty