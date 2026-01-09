BMC Elections 2026: BJP Leader Alleges Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Kishori Pednekar Filed False Affidavit, Moves Election Commission

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former mayor Kishori Pednekar | PTI

Mumbai, Jan 08: A BJP leader has alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former mayor Kishori Pednekar submitted a false election affidavit by allegedly failing to disclose criminal cases pending against her in her nomination papers for the 2026 civic elections.

He has also filed a complaint with the State Election Commission against Pednekar, urging authorities to take appropriate action.

Allegations over non-disclosure of FIRs

The BJP’s former MP from Mulund alleged on social media that Pednekar failed to disclose FIRs linked to the COVID-19 dead body bag and Worli Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scams in her election affidavit for Ward 199. He shared copies of the FIRs, stating that the cases were registered in 2023 at Agripada and Nirmal Nagar police stations against Pednekar.

He further claimed that Pednekar’s name appears in the FIRs, including one filed by the Economic Offences Wing concerning alleged irregularities in the procurement and sale of body bags during the pandemic.

Complaint filed with Election Commission

Citing Supreme Court and Election Commission guidelines that require candidates to disclose all criminal cases and FIRs in their nomination forms, the BJP leader said he has filed a complaint with the Election Commission. He urged the authorities to verify Pednekar’s affidavit and take appropriate action, alleging that the information was deliberately withheld.

No response from Pednekar

An FPJ reporter’s repeated attempts to contact Pednekar went unanswered.

