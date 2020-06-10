BMC deputy commissioner Shirish Dixit dies after testing positive for coronavirus

On Monday, while he was at work, a civic health officer informed him that he had tested positive for the infection and suggested that he go home and quarantine himself there as he was asymptomatic. Dixit left for home in the evening and is said to have passed away in his sleep on Monday night. "On Tuesday, when he did not wake up from sleep, his wife panicked and called the BMC requesting an ambulance. However, when the ambulance staff reached his home, they found that he had already passed away," said a senior BMC official. His body was shifted to LTMG hospital in Sion.

Dixit joined the BMC in 1987 as a trainee. Later, he was promoted to the post of 'Secondary Engineer' (Sub Engineer). In a career span of over 33 years, Dixit was instrumental in implementing many important water supply projects in and around Mumbai under the BMC.

Notable among these projects was the Bhandup Reservoir project, Bhandup Water Treatment Plant and a water distribution and supply project under the Central Vaitarna Project. He was also instrumental in constructing a 15-km-long water tunnel from Gundavali to Bhandup complex and also for giving impetus to the Gargai-Pinjal dam project.

"He was one of the most skilled and talented engineers the BMC had. We have lost one of our best. He was working until the last moment, and was indeed a frontline hero," said a senior BMC official. Shirish Dixit is survived by his wife and a daughter.

As on June 9, a total of 1712 civic employees have tested positive for COVID-19, while nearly 55 civic employees have succumbed to the infection. On Monday, the BMC commissioner had announced Rs 50 lakh compensation to the kin and families of civic employees who die due to COVID-19.