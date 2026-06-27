BMC Deploys 24 Cancer Patient Navigators Across Mumbai Wards To Support Treatment Continuity

Tata Memorial Centre | File Photo

Mumbai: To ensure that cancer patients do not discontinue treatment after diagnosis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will deploy 24 medical professionals trained as Cancer Patient Navigators across its 24 administrative wards. Trained through Tata Memorial Centre's (TMC) Patient Navigation in Oncology Care Programme, these professionals will guide patients diagnosed through BMC's cancer screening programme, helping them access the right treatment, referrals, counselling and follow-up care.

Professionals to Guide Patients Through Treatment Stages

Dr. Daksha Shah, Executive Health Officer, BMC, said the 24 professionals were already part of the civic body's cancer screening programme but have now received specialised patient navigation training, enabling them to provide comprehensive support to cancer patients. "They are now beneficiaries of the Patient Navigation in Oncology Care Programme and are better equipped to guide patients through every stage of treatment," she said during the graduation ceremony at Tata Memorial Hospital on Friday.

She explained that many patients feel overwhelmed after being referred to tertiary care centres such as TMC. "Our navigators will handhold patients from the time they are diagnosed. They will ensure patients do not feel isolated or lost, help families reach the appropriate specialist, explain treatment options, costs and available government support schemes, facilitate referrals and motivate patients to continue treatment," Dr. Shah said.

Programme Conducted Under Cancer Care Bharat Initiative

The Patient Navigation in Oncology Care Programme, jointly conducted by Tata Memorial Centre and ECHO India under the Cancer Care Bharat initiative, equips healthcare professionals with the skills to identify barriers to care, coordinate referrals and improve continuity of treatment.

Highlighting the need for such support, Dr. R.A. Badwe, Professor Emeritus and former Director of TMC, said a study involving nearly 3,000 cancer patients revealed the importance of dedicated patient navigators. "Patients see navigators as part of the medical team, while the medical team trusts them as an extension of the patient's family. That bridge is the foundation on which the Patient Navigation Programme has been built," he said.

Dr. Sudeep Gupta, Director, TMC, said India's ageing population and the rising burden of cancer require innovative models of healthcare delivery. "Through the ECHO model and dedicated Patient Navigators, we are not only improving access to cancer treatment but also ensuring healthier ageing and equitable healthcare for every citizen," he said.

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