BMC Demolishes Around 250 Illegal Structures On HE Department Land In Powai |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) S Ward and Hydraulic Engineer (HE) Department on Saturday jointly carried out a major demolition drive against around 250 unauthorised structures erected on land belonging to the HE department in Fukat Nagar and Milind Nagar areas of Powai.

After civic authorities detected large-scale unauthorised constructions on government land in the area, the demolition drive was undertaken to clear encroachments and secure the land. Officials said the operation was being carried out in a planned manner to reclaim and protect the property from further encroachment.

The drive involved around 150 police personnel, nearly 50 engineering officials and staff from the S Ward and HE Department, and over 200 labourers. Seven JCB excavators, 10 dumpers and several smaller goods vehicles were deployed for the operation.

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A civic official said, "The unauthorised structures are being removed and the land is being cleared entirely. Once the demolition is completed, the site will be fenced to prevent fresh encroachments, with additional preventive measures planned to safeguard the property."

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