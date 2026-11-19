BMC Demolishes 19 Structures In Dahisar's Patilwadi To Widen Road From 4 Metres To 18.30 Metres, Ease Traffic Congestion |

Mumbai: In a major push to ease traffic congestion and reclaim road space, the BMC demolished 19 structures obstructing the proposed Development Plan (DP) road widening in Patilwadi at Dahisar. The demolition has cleared a crucial 70-metre stretch, paving the way for an 18.30-metre-wide road.

Existing Four-Metre-Wide Road Caused Severe Traffic Congestion In Area

The existing road was barely four metres wide, severely restricting traffic movement and contributing to congestion in the area.

"The removal of these obstructions will ease traffic congestion near Loknete Gopinath Munde Udyan and improve connectivity around Mandapeshwar Caves, JBCN School in Borivali, Dahisar Gaothan and Mary Immaculate School," said a senior civic official.

The demolition operation was executed using one JCB machine, two dumpers, five engineers and 16 workers. In a move to ensure that the reclaimed road space is put to immediate use, the Roads Department has been instructed to expedite the construction of a cement concrete road and open the stretch to traffic without delay.

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