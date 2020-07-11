BMC dedicates 160 of its dispensaries for non-Covid patients

Mumbai: To tackle diseases that are usually reported in the city during the monsoons, at least 160 civic-run dispensaries and 26 maternity homes have been dedicated for the monsoon-related illnesses. Civic officials said they cannot avoid monsoon ailments as it can lead to huge numbers during the ongoing pandemic due to which they are setting up everything to avoid last moment preparations.

While hospitals like Rajawadi and Jogeshwari Trauma will remain exclusive Covid-19 facilities, other hospitals have been asked to admit all kinds of patients.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC, said there were 300 malaria cases in the last month and other illnesses are less than 50 per cent compared to the last year. “We have dedicated 24 dispensaries for Covid patients, while rest is dedicated to monsoon ailments so that patients do not have to run from pillar to post to get themselves tested. Similarly, we have instructed all the ward officers to keep a close tab on monsoon ailments in their wards,” he said.

In addition, 26 maternity homes have been reserved for non-Covid treatment. “They will have a separate section for male patients suffering from monsoon-related diseases,” Kakani said.

Health experts raised concerns as currently all hospitals are full of Covid patients and the number of cases is increasing daily. As a result, non-Covid patients are reluctant to visit any hospital for fear of getting infected.

Infectious diseases expert Dr Vikrant Shah said the cases are less as the monsoon is yet to arrive, and that once it sets in, cases of malaria, dengue and leptospirosis will start increasing. Most of these cases are likely to be seen in the month of July and August. “It will be a difficult time for doctors and patients as the symptoms are common with Covid-19, so it will be challenging to identify. Doctors will need to analyse certain things, which include blood reports and clinical features for malaria and dengue, and based on that, treatment will be given,” he said.

BMC has, meanwhile, issued advisories requesting citizens to take extra care, not ignore fever and desist from self-medication. They should be alert to symptoms for the next 7 to 10 days. If they have symptoms like fever with chills, joint pains, rashes, cough, breathlessness, diarrhoea, vomiting, sore throat or jaundice, they should immediately visit a nearby dispensary or inform the community health volunteer or consult their doctors.