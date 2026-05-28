BMC Conducts Over 22,000 Inspections Across Mumbai Ahead Of Monsoon Season

Mumbai: As part of its pre-monsoon drive, the BMC carried out 22,080 inspections across all 26 wards between January and May 27. During the campaign, larvae of dengue-spreading Aedes aegypti mosquitoes were found at 37,800 locations, while malaria-causing Anopheles stephensi larvae were detected at 4,529 spots, all of which were immediately destroyed.

Ahead of the monsoon, the BMC’s public health and insecticide departments have intensified measures such as insecticide spraying, fumigation, and identification and destruction of mosquito breeding spots to prevent the spread of diseases. Over the last five months, teams from the insecticide department inspected more than 32.51 lakh households and carried out fumigation in nearly 30.17 lakh premises across the city.

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Ashwini Bhide, Municipal Commissioner said, "More than 1,000 workers, staffers and officers from the BMC’s insecticide department are continuously conducting inspections and surveys across Mumbai. Teams have been checking water tanks in buildings, drums in slum areas, stagnant water collected in plastic sheets and tarpaulins, discarded tyres, trays under flower pots, decorative plants, coconut shells, and even water collected in discarded bottles and bottle caps to identify mosquito breeding spots."

The civic body has removed 540 discarded tyres and over 1.16 lakh scrap items that could potentially become mosquito breeding grounds. In addition, safety officials at nearly 4,000 ongoing redevelopment project sites across Mumbai have been trained to effectively implement anti-mosquito measures.

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