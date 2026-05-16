BMC Conducts Demolition Drive In Bhiwandi, Crushing Hawker Carts; Visuals Show Vegetables Strewn On Road - VIDEO | chal_mumbai

Mumbai: A video showing a demolition drive against alleged illegal hawkers in Bhiwandi has surfaced online, triggering strong reactions on social media after visuals showed vegetables strewn across the road and vendor carts being damaged during the operation.

According to a video shared by the Instagram handle ‘chal_mumbai’, a JCB machine, reportedly deployed by the civic authorities, was seen razing roadside vegetable carts lined along a street in Bhiwandi. The visuals showed vegetables being crushed and scattered across the road as the machine continued the demolition drive.

In one of the clips, a woman vendor was seen pleading with the operator while attempting to pull her cart away to prevent further damage. Despite her efforts, the demolition continued as nearby vendors hurriedly cleared the area and moved their carts to avoid similar action. The operation soon turned chaotic, with damaged carts, broken containers and vegetables spread across the stretch.

The incident comes at a time when the civic administration has intensified its crackdown on unauthorised hawkers and encroachments across Mumbai and surrounding areas. On Friday, Ashwini Bhide confirmed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had launched a special drive targeting illegal hawkers operating around railway station areas.

Speaking to Dainik Navshakti, Bhide said the campaign was aimed at clearing encroachments and improving pedestrian movement in congested areas. She also spoke about the BMC’s ongoing efforts to tackle environmental concerns and infrastructure development in the city.

According to Bhide, Mumbai’s air quality has shown improvement due to regular inspections at construction sites carried out by the civic body. She stated that nearly 3,000 construction projects are currently underway across the city and guidelines have already been issued to control dust pollution.

She further said sensor machines have been ordered to monitor pollution levels at construction sites. “A dashboard is used to monitor whether the air quality index at construction sites is within permissible limits. If any site fails to follow the regulations, municipal officials visit and issue stop-work notices,” Bhide said.

The Municipal Commissioner also highlighted several major infrastructure projects being undertaken by the BMC, including sewage treatment plants, desalination initiatives and the Versova-Dahisar-Bhayandar elevated corridor project. She added that the civic body is planning to issue green bonds and seek funding support from the Centre and the Urban Challenge Fund for these projects.

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