BMC Completes Demolition In Just 13,211 Of 2.14 Lakh Illegal Construction Complaints, RTI Reveals | File Photo

Mumbai: Despite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) crackdown on illegal constructions, Right to Information (RTI) data exposes a glaring gap between claims and ground reality. Of 2,14,917 complaints registered on its portal between March 2016 and October 2026, 1,16,228 were duplicates, leaving 98,689 genuine complaints. Shockingly, demolition action was completed in just 13,211 cases—barely 6.15% of total complaints.

RTI Findings Emerge After Supreme Court's Intervention In Borivali Demolition Case

The RTI revelations come against the backdrop of the BMC being forced to demolish illegal structures on a plot reserved for a BEST bus station in Borivali on Wednesday, only after the Supreme Court ordered a freeze on Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide’s salary. The RTI data further exposes the gap between complaints, notices and actual enforcement. As many as 2,14,917 complaints regarding illegal constructions were registered on the BMC’s online Real Estate Tracking and Monitoring System (RETMS). However, the civic body prepared 60,332 notices and issued only 57,521. Demolition was deemed necessary in just 29,916 cases.

However, only 13,211 demolitions were completed, while action in another 15,318 cases remained pending. The gap was also evident in the closure of complaints. Only 3,428 complaints were closed following demolition, while 13,734 remained pending for closure. Among Mumbai’s 26 administrative wards, L ward, covering Kurla and Sakinaka, recorded the highest number of complaints at 30,935. However, demolition action was completed in only 637 cases. Similarly, M/East ward, which covers areas such as Govandi and Mankhurd, recorded 14,510 complaints, but demolition action was completed in just 159 cases.

The ward-wise figures also expose glaring gaps in the BMC’s enforcement against illegal constructions, with thousands of complaints translating into only a fraction of completed demolitions. K/East ward, covering Andheri East, recorded 24,064 complaints, but demolition action was completed in just 1,325 cases. P/South ward (Goregaon) received 14,424 complaints, with 1,932 demolitions, while K/West (Andheri West) registered 11,433 complaints and completed 1,683 demolitions.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) group leader in the BMC alleged that the civic administration's negligence was allowing illegal constructions to continue. He claimed that officials often give violators sufficient time to approach courts and obtain stays on demolition action. In some cases, he alleged, enforcement was compromised due to monetary considerations.

"Look at the Borivali case. The BMC acted within a day after the Supreme Court reprimanded the civic body. This shows that if the administration is serious, it can curb illegal constructions. However, due to the negligence of certain officials, BMC chief had to face embarrassment, damaging the civic body's image," he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/