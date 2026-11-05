Panvel Municipal Corporation's 30-Year Lease Proposal For 30 School-Adjacent Playgrounds Faces Strong Opposition

Panvel Municipal Corporation building | File Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation’s proposal to lease 30 playgrounds adjoining private schools to the respective school managements for 30 years ran into opposition at a special general body meeting, with corporators from both the ruling and opposition parties questioning the long tenure and raising concerns over public access to the grounds.

Following strong objections, the civic administration was asked to consider reducing the proposed lease period to 10 years instead of 30.

'Why Propose 30 Years When CIDCO Agreements Were For 11 Years?': Lina Gad

"CIDCO was entering into agreements with schools for 11 years. Why, then, did the municipal administration propose a direct 30-year extension? The administration could not provide a satisfactory answer in the general body meeting, forcing the ruling party to modify the proposal." Said Lina Gad, corporator and group leader, Shiv Sena (UBT)

Over the past few years, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has transferred several plots earmarked for public use to the Panvel civic body. Playgrounds adjoining private schools were handed over to the schools on the condition that they could use the grounds during school hours. The existing agreements for these 30 playgrounds have expired, prompting the civic administration to place a proposal for fresh agreements before the general body.

Residents Allegedly Denied Entry To Public Playgrounds After School Hours

However, corporators pointed out that residents have repeatedly complained that playgrounds adjoining schools are not accessible to the public, either before or after the formation of the municipal corporation. Although schools put up boards stating that the grounds are open to citizens after school hours, residents are allegedly denied entry.

Another concern raised was the alleged commercial use of some playgrounds instead of allowing them to be used for sports and recreational activities.

Corporators Question 30-Year Lease And ₹10,000 Annual Rent

Corporators questioned why the civic administration was proposing a 30-year lease when CIDCO had been entering into agreements with schools for 11 years at an annual rent of Rs 10,000. The administration failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the proposed extension, prompting objections from both sides of the political divide.

Opposition corporator Latif Shaikh questioned why the administration was favouring school managements when they were allegedly fencing off public playgrounds and behaving as though they owned the properties. Corporators Lina Gad and Tushar Patil also opposed the proposal.

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Ruling party corporators Santosh Shetty, Sameer Thakur, Manoj Bhujbal, Dashrath Mhatre and Usha Adsule demanded that the civic administration take steps to curb the alleged arbitrary practices of school managements and ensure that the grounds remain accessible to residents.

Leader of the House subsequently suggested reducing the lease period from 30 years to 10 years, taking into account the concerns raised by corporators. The proposed agreement includes an annual rent of Rs 10,000, with an eight per cent increase every year.

Corporators also suggested setting up a committee to examine the concerns and incorporate necessary changes into the agreements before proceeding further.

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