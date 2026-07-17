BMC Clears Transfer Of BEST's Dharavi, Kalakilla Depots For ₹96,000-Crore Dharavi Redevelopment Project

The BMC General Body has approved the transfer of BEST's Dharavi and Kalakilla depot land for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project | File Pic

Mumbai, July 16: The BMC General Body on Thursday cleared the transfer of 11.58 acres housing BEST's Dharavi and Kalakilla depots for the Rs 96,000-crore Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), paving the way for the redevelopment of two key bus operational hubs.

General Body Approves Transfer

During the discussion in the civic House, BJP corporator Siddharth Sharma said the existing BEST depots were in poor condition and that developing them under a public-private partnership (PPP) model would provide BEST employees with better facilities and improved working conditions.

BEST Chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao said the undertaking owns 2.28 acres of the land, while the remaining portion belongs to the Collector. She said the DRP and Navbharat Mega Developers Pvt Ltd (NMDPL), which is executing the project, would prepare a detailed plan for facilities required by BEST employees, including restrooms, canteens and maintenance infrastructure.

Temporary Depot Planned

Vishwasrao added that a temporary bus parking facility would be developed near the 90-foot Road in Dharavi to ensure bus services continue while permanent infrastructure is being constructed. The redevelopment plan proposes two multi-storey BEST depots with a combined capacity of up to 470 buses.

However, while BEST requires temporary parking for 288 buses, the proposed 6.17-acre interim depot can accommodate only around 145, creating a gap during the transition.

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The permanent depots, spread over 8,602.42 sq m and 10,544.15 sq m, will accommodate 200–275 buses each, with parking on the lower floors, offices and operational facilities above, and commercial spaces incorporated into the structures.

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