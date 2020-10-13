BMC claims situation under control, even as Mumbai reports over 40 deaths daily

Mumbai: Even as Mumbai continues to top the list of worst affected districts across the nation with over 2000 cases and over 40 deaths reported daily, the Mumbai civic body has claimed that the pandemic situation in the city is well under control. On Monday, Brihanmumbai Municipal commissioner (BMC) Iqbal Singh Chahal shared a detailed analysis of the progress being made in its fight against coronavirus between September and October.

A look at the statistics shared by the civic body itself in its daily report reveals that despite BMC's claims that the city's Covid-19 death rate for September was 2.1 per cent, Mumbai's overall Covid Fatality Rate (CFR) currently stands at 4.19 per cent which is much higher than the national and state CFR which is 2.90 per cent and 2.64 per cent respectively. Last month, the city has witnessed total 1,271 corona deaths which means on an average 42 deaths were reported daily from Mumbai. Health experts state that though the monthly death rate is declining, the overall mortality rate due to covid19 in Mumbai remains highest in the country.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that the average death rate over the last one month is 2.1 per cent resulting in a decrease in the overall death rate from 4.9 per cent which was until September 11 to 4.14 per cent (as on October 11). “Our weekly and monthly mortality rate has dropped to 2.1 per cent which means less number of deaths are being in the city. Moreover, on Saturday two civic-run hospitals did not report any COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic outbreak,” he said.

Moreover, the active cases have also reduced to 22,369 from 26,632 which was until September 11. Similarly, the doubling rate which was 58 on during the same period is now increased to 69 as on October 11. Meanwhile, the discharge rate of covid patients which was 74% on September 11 has increased to 85%.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC said there are many factors due to which mortality rate is under control in the city. “We have taken various initiatives to curb covid-19 deaths. Moreover, we had started analysing the corona deaths at private-run hospitals so that appropriate measures should be taken to control them. Now also we are focusing on aggressive testing and immediate treatment of patients,” he said.

However, health experts said that though monthly and weekly covid fatality rate is low, overall Mumbai tops the list of highest CFR in the country which is still a matter of concern. “BMC should create more awareness with their initiatives mostly with the recent ‘My Family My Responsibilities’. If anyone is found with very less oxygen level along with covid symptoms should be immediately shifted covid hospitals and start their treatment so that it will help them to bring down the mortality down,” he said.