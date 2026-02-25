BMC Budget 2026–27: Smart Parking, AI Citizen Coach, Underground Parking And Green Projects Set To Transform Mumbai

Mumbai’s civic body prepares to table its first elected-corporators budget in four years with infrastructure projects taking centre stage | AI Generated Representational Image

Smart parking project and underground parking

Tender is in process for a mobile parking application, facilitating citizens to pre-book parking spaces near their destination for a specified time slot from home itself. The project will be implemented on a Public Private Partnership basis across 530 new parking sites.

While under the beautification and renovation work of the surrounding area of Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple at Prabhadevi, two floors of underground parking will be developed.

Grand entrance and clock tower at entry points

The civic body has proposed constructing grand entrance gateways with clock towers at four key entry points to the city. The exact locations are yet to be finalised.

Officials said the project aims to enhance Mumbai’s aesthetic appeal and create iconic landmarks welcoming visitors. The initiative was originally proposed by the newly appointed Mayor Ritu Tawde.

QR code-based certificates to hawkers

The process of issuing QR code-based certificates to authorised hawkers in Mumbai is currently underway. During an earlier survey, the civic body received nearly one lakh applications from hawkers; however, scrutiny revealed that only around 15,000 were licensed.

An official clarified that the QR codes will be issued once the Town Vending Committee is constituted.

BMC citizen AI coach

An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Coach is being developed to guide citizens by means of a digital walk-through, aiming at improving and easing the citizen experience of online applications for various BMC services.

BMC has formalised a strategic partnership with IIT Bombay to harness AI and advanced analytics and predictive modelling for improved service delivery and evidence-based administration.

Environmental festival project

The BMC has announced the launch of an Environmental Festival Project in the upcoming financial year. The initiative aims to scientifically segregate, decompose and recycle immersion waste generated during festivals, thereby easing the burden on the city’s natural water bodies and strengthening sustainable waste management practices.

Participate Mumbai

The BMC has launched an online platform titled "Participate Mumbai", envisioned as an official digital interface enabling citizens, NGOs and corporate entities to collaborate in civic-led social initiatives.

The platform will facilitate contributions in areas such as cleanliness, environmental conservation, public health, education, women’s empowerment and support for vulnerable groups, with donations accepted in the form of goods or services.

A dedicated Participate Mumbai cell will oversee implementation, ensure legal due diligence and monitor the execution of initiatives to maintain transparency and accountability.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 2.0

Under the campaign, the City Sanitation Action Plan for Mumbai has received State Government approval, enabling funding for 15,000 community toilet seats, 400 aspirational toilets for the floating population, 4,672 individual household latrines and 500 urinals to strengthen sanitation infrastructure across the city.

In addition, the BMC plans to roll out Mumbai Swachhata Sankalp 365, a year-long comprehensive cleanliness campaign encouraging participation from housing societies, schools, hospitals, gardens and commercial establishments.

The initiative will recognise and reward excellence in sanitation and upkeep, with transparent third-party evaluation and cash prizes for top-performing participants.

