BMC Budget 2026–27: ₹159.82 Crore Allocated For Climate Action, Air Quality Control And Sustainability Projects In Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 25: The BMC earmarked Rs 159.82 crore for its Environment and Climate Change Department (E&CC) in 2026–27, with a strong focus on the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP), air pollution control measures, improving air quality and other sustainability initiatives.

The Municipal Commissioner presented the budget estimate of Rs 80,952 crore on Wednesday. Last year, the provision was around Rs 113 crore.

A dedicated climate budget of the BMC and the current year's MCAP will be finalised by April and will be unveiled in June, officials said.

“A total provision of Rs 76.16 crore is proposed in the revised estimate of 2025–26 and Rs 159.82 crore in the budget estimate of 2026–27,” the budget document said, adding that it is committed to driving on-ground actions to meet the city's environmental and climate goals with a focus on three core areas: Environment Protection, Knowledge and Information.

Air quality measures and monitoring

Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said that out of all active construction sites, almost 90% have installed air pollution monitoring displays, and mitigation measures such as effective monitoring of 28-point guidelines at construction sites, an Environment Management Plan for BMC works, deployment of misting/fogging machines, sprinklers at ward level, etc., will continue. He said that the air quality index of Mumbai was better than in 2025.

“We can control the factors and take actions which are in our control. But the meteorological conditions are beyond our control, as when the winds are slow the air quality deteriorates,” Gagrani added.

The BMC will be taking forward its Project ‘MANAS’ (Mumbai Air Network for Advanced Sciences), where a network of 75 low-cost sensors will be installed and maintained by IIT Kanpur, which will help identify air pollution hotspots through hyperlocal monitoring.

Climate budgeting and long-term goals

“The BMC aims to leverage climate budgeting as a governance system to allocate resources to climate-relevant measures and projects on an annual basis. It enables the integration of climate priorities into the city’s planning and budgeting cycles, embedding a ‘Green Climate Lens’ into municipal governance and advancing climate-forward implementation practices. Climate Budget comprises capital budget activities aligning with the sectors under MCAP, accounting for around 37% of the total capital expenditure for FY 2025–26,” the budget document said.

The BMC published its first MCAP in 2022, committing to making Mumbai a net-zero and climate-resilient city by 2050. Mumbai has been one of the 13 global cities participating in C40 Cities’ Climate Budgeting Programme.

