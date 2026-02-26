 BMC Budget 2026: Municipal Green Bonds To Fund Wastewater Treatment And Desalination Plants
The BMC plans to raise Municipal Green Bonds in FY 2026–27 to finance sustainable infrastructure such as wastewater treatment and desalination plants. Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said steps are underway to appoint a credit rating agency. The budget also proposes asset monetisation through InvITs.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to raise Municipal Green Bonds to finance sustainable infrastructure like wastewater treatment and desalination plants. | File Pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to raise Municipal Green Bonds to finance sustainable infrastructure like wastewater treatment and desalination plants. In its budget document for the year 2026-27, the BMC claims that this will support India’s sustainable development goals, Mumbai’s Climate Action Plan, and attracting Environmental, social and governance focused investors.

Credit rating agency appointment initiated after Budget 2026 incentives

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani in his budget speech highlighted that the Finance Minister announced a Rs. 100 crore incentive for a single Rs. 1,000 crore municipal bond issuance in Budget 2026, alongside AMRUT 2.0 incentives. BMC has initiated the appointment of a credit rating agency to move forward with raising Green Bonds for sustainable development projects.

